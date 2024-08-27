Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $352.07 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Kava has a market capitalization of $352.07 million and $9.74 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00040978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,765 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

