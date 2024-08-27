Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 1,341.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 0.4 %
KBDC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 17,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. Kayne Anderson BDC has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $16.62.
Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
