Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,636.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,636 ($21.57) and last traded at GBX 1,636 ($21.57), with a volume of 193221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,592 ($20.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.78) to GBX 1,750 ($23.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Keller Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,431.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,205.55. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,823.53%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.62) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,483.32). 4.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

