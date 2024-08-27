Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 9,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

