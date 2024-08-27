Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $510.65

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $510.65 and last traded at $485.10, with a volume of 2351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.55.

Keyence Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.32 and its 200-day moving average is $450.01.

Keyence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.