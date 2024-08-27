Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
