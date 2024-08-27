Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $102.64. 1,027,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,596 shares of company stock worth $10,407,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.