Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 2.7% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after buying an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after acquiring an additional 287,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 6,440,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

