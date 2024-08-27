Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

