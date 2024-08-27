Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $143,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.97. 478,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.