Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $193,214.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Knowles Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 59,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.
Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
