Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $193,214.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Knowles Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 59,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

