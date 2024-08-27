K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading Down 0.2%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.64 ($11.82) and last traded at €10.64 ($11.82). 331,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.66 ($11.84).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.79 and a 200 day moving average of €12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

