KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Short Interest Up 491.9% in August

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 491.9% from the July 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of KWESST Micro Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KWE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 741,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,493. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.51.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

