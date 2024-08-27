KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKZF remained flat at C$74.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.75. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of C$50.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.00.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

