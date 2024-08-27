Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $963.26. 1,362,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $915.49 billion, a PE ratio of 141.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

