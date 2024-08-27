Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.24.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB stock opened at C$27.16 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.59.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9419448 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.