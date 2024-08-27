LayerZero (ZRO) Price Hits $3.71 on Major Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. LayerZero has a total market cap of $408.14 million and approximately $83.27 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00006217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.08106079 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $73,139,312.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

