Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs Sells 1,999 Shares

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at $86,403,427.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 364,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,882. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -141.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $65,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 319,384 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

