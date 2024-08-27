LDR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 500,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 355,601 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 271.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 236,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

