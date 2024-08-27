Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leatt Price Performance

Shares of Leatt stock remained flat at $7.58 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.34. Leatt has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

