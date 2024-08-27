Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Up 73,600.0% in August

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 73,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 41,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,058. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

