Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Up 73,600.0% in August

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 73,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGGNY
Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.