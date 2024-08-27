Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,842 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $242,757,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

