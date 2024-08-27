Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,486 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of RxSight worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RxSight by 1.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. 106,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RxSight from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

