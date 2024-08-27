Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 9,923 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after purchasing an additional 209,331 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,135,512.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,696,697.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,135,512.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $79,696,697.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,387. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.