Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in QCR by 131.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH remained flat at $76.71 on Tuesday. 14,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,107. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

