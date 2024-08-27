Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,029. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.