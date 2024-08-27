Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $30,661,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APPF stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.52. 56,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,520. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.13.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

