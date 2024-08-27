Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,890. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $492.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

