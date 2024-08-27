Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,677. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

