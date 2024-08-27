Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 29.3 %

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 882,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,362. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

