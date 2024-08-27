LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $90.76

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.76, but opened at $88.38. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 3,833 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 68.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.