Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Trading Down 17%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 17.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

