Lincoln National Corp Sells 15,353 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $286,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

MGK stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,987. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

