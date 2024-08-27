Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) VP Sells $157,638.70 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $157,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,901. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

