Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $113.28 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $113.28 million and $4.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001317 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
