Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $12.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,930,372 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,916,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00378743 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

