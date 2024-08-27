Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $12.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,930,372 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,916,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00378743 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
