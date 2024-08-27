LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.43% of LivaNova worth $42,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $26,064,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in LivaNova by 88.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

