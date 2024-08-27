Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LZRFY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 8,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,967. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

