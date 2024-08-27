Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.1% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $555.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $564.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

