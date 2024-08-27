Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $26.58 million and approximately $10,179.45 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin launched on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00265881 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,327.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

