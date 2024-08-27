Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Up 685.7% in August

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 685.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGFRY stock traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.76. Longfor Group has a 12 month low of C$10.30 and a 12 month high of C$23.41.

Longfor Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

