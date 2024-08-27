Loren A. Unterseher Sells 2,673 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,196,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $439.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

