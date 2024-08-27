Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Lotus Technology Trading Up 20.0 %
NASDAQ:LOTWW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Lotus Technology has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.