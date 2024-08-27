Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lotus Technology Trading Up 20.0 %

NASDAQ:LOTWW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Lotus Technology has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

