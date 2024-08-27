LRI Investments LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.66. 5,102,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

