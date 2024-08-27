LRI Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.01. 870,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.16 and a 200-day moving average of $468.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $564.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.