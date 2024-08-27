LRI Investments LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $160.01. 2,665,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

