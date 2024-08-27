LRI Investments LLC Sells 45,405 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,405 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. 5,405,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,261,424. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

