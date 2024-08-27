LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 89,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

