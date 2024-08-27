LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,420 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

