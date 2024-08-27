LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $127.90. 3,202,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,628. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.